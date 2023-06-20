A job changed my life as a refugee

I finally found a volunteering position with a humanitarian organization eight months after arriving in the camp. It was the end of an exhausting journey. I was tired of getting unskilled and insecure work like the daily chores I had been doing until then.

The volunteering involved providing psychosocial support to children in the camp, especially to those who did not attend school and went to work instead and faced many risks.

We had to teach them how to protect themselves. I also taught literacy classes. This turned my life from negative to positive. I again became a productive and confident person. I could finally make an impact on other people’s lives again.

Through this position I learned that work is not only measured by the financial return one gets. I started measuring the value of my work by the change I created by helping vulnerable children. Some of them also took me as a role model.

There are many things from this time in my life that I will never forget. For example, there were 14 and 15-year-old children who used to work and could barely read or write, but who became literate after attending my classes.

These were touching moments because I was able to influence them and make a change in their lives, no matter how simple. Without this additional knowledge, their lives would be worse.