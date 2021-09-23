A rap to raise awareness of the dangers of COVID-19

I always knew that through music it was possible to raise awareness and address very serious issues.

When COVID-19 started to hit Mauritania and affect its people, we knew we had to do something. So we thought of an idea and I proposed it to the project manager I work with as a communication assistant. That’s how it came about that together with a few friends we wrote a rap and raised awareness among young Mauritanians and refugees in the Mbera camp about the dangers of COVID-19 and the need to respect hygiene measures.

COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the country's economy in general, particularly on the world of work and on vulnerable people. Unfortunately, certain practices favour the spread of the virus, notably the failure to wear masks in the workplace or in crowds. Several measures have been put in place by the Mauritanian authorities to effectively contain the spread of the virus. This has led to an economic slowdown and a drop in purchasing power. In my opinion, it is very important that the population understands the importance of respecting these measures in order to contain this disease and resume economic activities.