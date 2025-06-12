A savings group helped me to keep my children in school

I was alone from an early age and did not receive an education. My life has been a struggle since then. When I joined a savings group, I gained knowledge and support which has allowed my children to continue their education. Now, I encourage other parents to join these groups so that we can help to end child labour.

My name is Rebecca Nakayega Wandegge and I am 43 years old. My husband and I have eight children. Seven of our children are studying. The eldest is at university studying for a diploma in Agriculture and the next is doing a nursing course. The other five are in primary and senior school.

When I was growing up, life was hard. My father died when I was four years old. Then, our mother got married again and left us alone.

Because I had no support, I did not get educated. If I had been educated, I would be in a better place now. But that is how life has been for me. Now, I try my best so that my children do not suffer as I have suffered.