An apprenticeship changed my life

My name is Muhammad Taher Muhammad al-Tahri. I’m 28. When war broke out in Yemen in 2014, the factory where I worked shut down.

In high school I was an outstanding student and dreamed of becoming an electronic engineer. But the war meant I gave up on my dream.

I looked for work in other factories but there were no opportunities. I was young, unemployed and couldn’t achieve my dreams for the future. I fell into a state of despair.

Then one of my old classmates told me about an apprenticeship programme run by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Ghadaq Organization for Development. Registration had opened for new applicants. When I went to register, there were lots of other people there and I wondered whether they would even look at my application let alone accept me onto the programme. But they did! By God I was happy.