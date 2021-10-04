COVID-19 and my disability won’t stop my search for work

It wasn't until I was thirteen that my parents put me in school. I started a little late because my parents didn't think I would make it to school as I walked on my knees. But I walked. My sister would lift me up, take me to school, and we would come back together.

It was difficult to move on to secondary school because it was a bit far. I had to interrupt my studies for almost five years but I did grade 11, and the following year grade 12.

In 2003, I started knocking on doors, thinking I was going to get a job, but I didn't.

I worked as a literacy tutor and taught at Chauleca school in 2016 and some white women volunteers too. I forget the name of the organisation they were in. But I taught them Changana (native language of Mozambique), to earn a little money.

Last year I did a small job with my sisters, but when the pandemic started, that ended. I got really upset, I even lost my strength. That's why everything is disorganised in my home. Because even to get up today, it wasn't easy. As soon as I got the news that the job was over, it wasn't easy for me.

Now I don't do anything.

As I'm not working, it's not so easy to take care of the house, because I have to ask someone to help me, and you have to pay them the little you have.