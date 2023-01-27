Education empowered me to fight for women’s rights in Kenya

Every opportunity I get, I speak on behalf of women in the Maasai community. We want women not to sleep but to wake up. Even those with pierced ears like me, our minds haven’t been pierced, we have the brains to advance forward!

My name is Mary Nkisonkoi. I am a facilitator and come from the Maasai village of Oloshaiki in the Great Rift Valley in Kenya.

I was lucky enough to have been chosen as a facilitator for a community project in my area.

Before this project started, women in our region didn’t get together and talk candidly about their problems and challenges. We weren’t allowed to unless our husbands knew what had been said.

We just used to stay in the village and meet in church. After the service everyone would go their way and continue with their family responsibilities. We didn’t know that as mothers we could do something that could help us as a community or as women.

Then this project came and started teaching us about gender, about women’s rights, the difference between a wife and a husband. This encouraged us and gave us the motivation to speak to our men.

I was trained as a facilitator to bring men and women into the public forums. I call the village elder, women, leaders of community groups to discuss what is needed to improve our region.