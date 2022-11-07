Entrepreneur turns problems into profit

Jablanica, my hometown, is an historic location in Bosnia & Herzegovina. The Battle on the Neretva took place here during the Second World War. The place attracts visitors from within and outside the country.

By collaborating with tourism agencies, I am proud to promote my region, especially by producing authentic products which link tradition and my town. Naturally, it is more difficult to succeed in a small community, but when you are recognized in your small town, then the rest is easier.

Due to the support I was granted, and awareness of the potential and rich local resources in agriculture, tourism, and services, I decided to attend entrepreneurship Start your Business training, also held by the ILO.

Because the pandemic stopped everything, people couldn't buy products coming from other parts of the world. Shelves were empty. We realized that our products are considered to have medicinal value in helping to boost people's immune systems. So we took advantage of the moment when people wanted to benefit from domestic products and services to create a local and sustainable business.

We produce vegetable juices, fruit syrups, jams, marmalades, sweets and a whole range of traditional products. We stand out because we work according to original traditional recipes. Our most popular product is an apple jam without any additional sugar. It is produced by boiling only pure apple juice, as our ancestors did.