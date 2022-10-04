Failing in school is not failing in life

The assessment process took about three days. We all had to report to the VTA centre and were assigned an assessor. My assessor had many questions about my work history, my skills and my day-to-day work. He came to my workplace to watch me as I worked, he also spoke to my employer and my supervisor. I was happy to know that the assessor was a welding trainer himself so he really knew what he was looking for.

I was then told to report back to the VTA centre with some other welders for a training course. This was the best part of the whole process for me. We were taught best practices and how to maintain good safety and health standards at work. This work can be very dangerous and some employers do not care about providing the right protective gear so it was very important for us to cover this information.

We were also taught basic bookkeeping, how to manage a team of workers and how to expand our businesses. I am not only employed but I also run my own small welding business, so I was very grateful for the business training we were given. After that, I was told that I would receive my certificate.