From war to peace: A refugee’s journey to a new life with new skills

The exam system in Syria is like this: you don't sit for only one exam. Every subject has a different exam date, for instance math one day, biology the next day, and history another day. Exams continue for 18 days. They are all written, so you really need to concentrate.

The math exam was the one I was most worried about but also most fond of. My desk was next to the window, which was broken and glass was scattered all over it.

I told the invigilator and he said, “I don't care, you can either sit the exam or leave”.

I said OK. I took my T-shirt off and cleaned off the table, and then I started writing. I got a high mark for that exam so I know I have the knowledge.