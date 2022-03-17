Give people with disabilities a chance to work

My name is Elena Epuri. I am from Chisinau, the capital of the Republic of Moldova. When I was a child I loved oriental dance and dreamed of being a dancer, but I was diagnosed with infantile cerebral palsy and because of my health, I couldn’t dance.

After finishing high school, I took computer courses and then studied for three years at college to become a postal service worker.

I faced problems when I started looking for work because the postal service job I applied for included delivering big, bulky and heavy parcels. I would need to get them from shelves which were high up, which was a problem because it is difficult for me to climb stairs. The person who was in charge there said, "Look, we can't hire you because that's the way it is with us. You have to look for a post office that is bigger, where each worker has only one process to take care of." But when I tried that, transport was a problem, particularly in winter with the snow and ice, and it was too difficult for me to get there.

For a while I refused to think about getting a job. I stayed at home and my only source of income was my disability pension. My father also supported me when he had work, but when he didn't it was tough, to say the least.

But then my life changed when this wonderful child of mine, Maxim, came along and I understood that if I didn't provide for him, nobody would. So, I started looking for something new.