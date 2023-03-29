How I overcame gender discrimination in my construction job

As a woman in the construction industry, I have had to deal with verbal criticism, bullying and discrimination. They think I am not fit for the job. Men would sometimes be so rude as to say I should go home to my province and find a husband to take care of me or be a cashier in a department store.

My name is Myrna Pitaluna-Alngog. I’m 36 years old and I live in Cebu City, Philippines with my husband and one-year-old son.

I am the eldest in the family and when I was in college, my father lost his job. From being a homemaker, my mother became a fish vendor to help support our family. To be able to complete my studies I also worked as a domestic worker for three years, convinced that education would be the best foundation for my future.

I wanted to be a chemical engineer, but the only course at our local university was in Secondary Education, so I completed a degree in that.

I moved to Cebu City two weeks after I graduated in 2007. Moving from the province to the city wasn’t easy. There were many uncertainties and a fear of the unknown. But I was determined to find work.

My friend told me about a recruitment programme where his uncle was a lead trainer. At age 21, I was among the 17 women who were chosen to be trained as pioneers in the construction industry.