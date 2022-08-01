How my tourism business survived COVID-19

Then COVID-19 hit at the end of 2019. We started receiving cancellations from our foreign guests from January to February, and when the Indonesian government declared the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in March, we had only five guests left, who got trapped in Bali. We were all panicked and worried.

For the first four months, I used my savings to buy daily needs, particularly food. I bought as much rice and instant noodles that I could buy, as stores and markets were closed down. I could only survive for three to four months before using up all my savings. To get some income, despite the lock-down, I sneaked out and found my way to go to the nearby forest to get additional plants for our consumption and firewood that I could sell.

The worst period was the first seven months of 2021. We could only depend on the vegetable farms where we planted vegetables to survive. From January to July, I ran out of everything. My fellow villagers and myself barely ate.

I started to lose hope.