How work gave me purpose after Beirut blast

My mentality changed too, especially my view of women, it changed a lot, 180 degrees! It was already beginning to change from previous projects. I didn’t expect to see that women could do a better job than men.

Many of these women had not been given a chance to show what they were capable of. In Lebanon, many women are afraid to work with men. Here they felt safe to carry out their work. We always tried to prevent any cases of harassment and it never happened. They had rights and they were paid the same as the men.

In addition, they were hired to perform skilled jobs. They received training. Some women worked in painting, in plastering, in tiling and fixing false ceilings. They were performing skilled tasks that traditionally men perform.

The result of this is that they felt very happy. They felt proud and it helped them to find other jobs. Recently at the official inauguration of the police station, one woman told me that she's now working elsewhere in a skilled job and she learned this skill from our project.

We also hired five workers with disabilities. Before they started their work, we identified the tasks that would best suit them. They performed well and the quality of their work was excellent.