I am fighting against abusive domestic work

My name is Myriam Raharilantosoa. About 25 years ago I started working as a domestic worker, more precisely as a nanny. I became a defender of Malagasy migrant domestic workers after discovering that my daughter was being abused by her employers in Lebanon.

Early on I was hired by a foreigner living in Madagascar, who worked at the French Embassy. I was treated particularly well and was even asked to accompany him and his family to France and later to Lebanon after he was posted there.

I jumped at the chance to join my daughter, Naka who had a job in Lebanon as a domestic worker.

But my daughter was not as lucky as me. I discovered that her employer was abusing her. She had gone to Lebanon with no training or information about the working conditions she would face. She lived in difficult conditions, with an employer who treated her badly.

She told me that she worked every day without a break from five in the morning until midnight, looking after the children, cooking, cleaning, ironing – not only for her employer but also for her employers’ relatives, without extra payment.

They didn’t allow her a day off and forbade her from going to church, which went against the terms of her contract. And her employers locked her in the house when they went out. She wasn’t even allowed to eat with the family. She ate their leftovers.

When she tried to talk to her employers about these issues, they said she had no rights. She was afraid and did not know where to turn.

My daughter cried every night because of her situation and suffered mental trauma. Finally, she decided to run away and went to the agency that had hired her. They sent her to another family but, under the influence of her previous employer, this family also mistreated her. She was eating every other day and had lost a lot of weight. She was also losing her hair.