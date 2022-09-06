I am not a madman, I am an early childhood teacher

Ever since I decided to train as an early childhood teacher I’ve been told a thousand unpleasant things.

My teachers welcomed me during my study and guided me along this path. In the workplace my female colleagues also welcomed me with open arms.

But society has not made things easy. Some people see me as a weirdo. They have looked down on me in so many ways.

When I did my internship, I had to put on a smock of checked cloth. When I was out and about, walking down the streets, going to the kindergarten, people would look at me and say, "What's this madman doing wearing a smock, being a man?”

It is very unusual in our society to see a man in this kind of smock, which we wear in the classroom. It’s considered a women’s thing.

I’ve had to put up with intimidating stares and being told all sorts of things like, "That's for women, that's for sissies," that all early childhood teachers do is cut paper, that this is what we're there for. At first this hurt and shocked me. It’s a lot for a human being to take. But today I say “Thank you” to these comments.