I am reviving patchouli farming in Aceh, Indonesia

I have had many jobs in my life. But I am a farmer’s child and now I am a farmer myself. I have been planting patchouli and producing patchouli oil for around two years. In the past, my family suffered from the instability of this sector. One day, I hope to ensure that patchouli farming provides decent work, not only for myself and my family, but also for others, especially young people.

My name is Teuku Razuan. I am 38 years old and I am from Aceh Jaya in Indonesia. I am the second child of ten siblings.

When I was growing up, our family life was among the simplest in the village. Until my teenage years, our house didn’t even have electricity. But my father had one strength. He raised all of us with great discipline.

Back then, my parents had two professions. They were fishermen for half the day and farmers for the rest. In my village, most of the community lived like that.

I also experienced both professions during my teenage years. But eventually, farming became my life.