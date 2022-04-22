I dreamed a forest into life

In 2020, I was sitting on a beach in my home country Bulgaria during my holidays, reading a very action-oriented book by Christiana Figueres – one of the architects of the Paris Climate Agreement – and Tom Rivett-Carnac. I thought “What can I do? What can I do?” And then I said to myself, “Just stop reflecting and do something!”.

For two years I had been reflecting. Should I go for a PhD? Write a novel about the climate crisis? A children’s book? But who needs another novel or another PhD student on Hothouse Earth? I was very torn about where I should put my energy and eventually on this beach I thought “Ok, let’s start small. Let’s purchase a piece of land and plant trees.” Even if this is far from an ideal solution - forests are prone to fires, trees take a long time to grow and store CO2. What we really need to do is stop generating emissions. However, planting trees is a simple, effective and proven technology for CO2 sequestration, if it is done properly.

But how? Where? How would I organise the planting and ensure that it is done professionally? These were all questions I did not have answers to. I shared the idea with my family and they laughed at the beginning. Then they saw I was serious.