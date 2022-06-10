I had to stop school and go to work because of COVID-19

My name is Akram. I am 14 years old. I have three brothers and I am the fourth. I also have three sisters. I live with my parents in Mosul. Life is hard. My parents are poor. In Mosul, all families are in the same situation. They are all poor and tired. There is no work. Our situation is very difficult.

I used to have lots of friends, we used to have fun and play together. But after the war, they were gone. We got separated as we had to move.

Before, when I went to school, I saw my friends and my teachers and I was happy. But then our situation became desperate. The COVID-19 pandemic started and my father was not able to work. Our financial situation was very bad. This is what made me work. I had to help my father. I left school and I started collecting scrap metal and selling it.