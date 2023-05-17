I help transgender women claim their rights

When I was 20 years old, my transgender neighbour asked me if I wanted to move to the capital city of Jakarta with her. She said I could work at a beauty salon. But I could not find a job. I ended up working on the street for 26 years from 1989 to 2015. I worked for five to six hours from 4 to 10 pm or midnight to 5 am. To make ends meet, I also opened a small beauty salon at my rented house in West Jakarta.

I met my husband early on. He was my client and he worked as a security guard. After ten years together, we got married in my hometown. Both of our families accepted us. Throughout our relationship I continued working on the street and my husband accepted my decision.

In 2007, I became a mother. My husband and I adopted a four-year old child. The child was the eighth child of my landlady, whose house I have rented since 2000. She was always kind to me and we were like family. When the child was born in 2003, I felt close to the baby, as I often babysat for my landlady. When she died in 2007, her wish was for me to adopt her youngest son. Her husband and other family supported her wish and I felt like all my dreams had come true: being a trans woman, a wife and a mother.

It was a hard life working on the street, full of sadness and grief. But this was the profession that I knew. While working, I could accept all the bullies and intimidation, as long as they did not harm me physically. But then, a traumatic incident in 2014 changed my life. One night on the way home after work, a thug dragged me to an empty house where four others were waiting inside. They abused and assaulted me. I couldn’t fight back. There was nothing I could do. I couldn’t even report it to the police. There was no one I could turn to.

The incident made me decide it was time to quit. I felt unsafe and traumatised. My son was growing up and I didn’t want him to see me working on the street. I decided to focus on my small beauty salon.

Since my arrival in Jakarta, I had always maintained a close relationship with the local transgender community. I am an active member of the Transgender Community of West Jakarta, where we hang out together and play sports. But it had never crossed my mind to be an activist.