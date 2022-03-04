I want to be a leader for Gambian youth

I was among a group of 125 youths in my region who did the month-long training. We were happy with what we learned but it would mean nothing unless we used it. So, when the training was over, we decided to get together and each pay a contribution of 100 dalasis to create our own company.

Most of us come from poor backgrounds. We wanted to create jobs for ourselves, so that we can help our families. We decided to call our company CODEM, which means "Community Road Development and Maintenance".

I was chosen as the leader, so I am the Managing Director. It is not easy to lead this enterprise, especially since some of the employees are older than me.

But I am ready to do anything to make sure our company stays strong, and that we are known in every part of the world.