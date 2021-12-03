I will not let blindness define me

My name is Bi Qiting and my nickname is ‘Small Wolf’. I lost my eyesight when I was 14. I am training to become a swimming instructor because I want to help other people with disabilities to get out of the home, exercise and enjoy life more.

My nickname comes from a children’s book entitled “The Dream of Being a Wolf King”, about a female wolf raising her cubs with the hope they would become wolf kings. The book inspired me so much that I wanted my name to refer to it!

I grew up an ordinary child although I couldn’t see with my right eye since birth. However, my vision started to deteriorate in 2014 and a year later, I completely lost my eyesight. I had to stop studying and never graduated.

I had nothing to do and felt desperately frustrated. I kept asking myself what I would do with my life. Even worse was that it seemed that no one paid attention to my feelings or opinions. I was expected to follow the family’s arrangements and not make any decision for myself, even on the colour of my clothes. My parents didn’t have any hope for me.