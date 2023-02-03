I'm ripping up the myths about disability

It’s a year and a half since we started delivering our products to supermarkets. That was an important milestone, giving us more credibility.

It allowed us to start planting crops in the open field, in a place that is normally completely inaccessible for a wheelchair. We currently have two and a half hectares of open-air crops.

We had been talking about how having an adapted space like the greenhouse was not enough on its own. So, we developed another project, with FIA's support, which was the development of an all-terrain vehicle, a prototype based on a quad bike, that allows a person with a disability or senior citizen to participate in some of the agricultural tasks we do in the open field. This is another important advancement in the sector.

Now, for this 2023 season, we're going to increase our production. Fortunately, we will be able to build another 500m2 greenhouse plus a processing room, which will allow us to employ one or two full-time workers with disabilities, which is important to us.

In March, we will start developing the FarmHability Foundation, to strengthen our work on the inclusion of people with disabilities in the rural and agricultural sectors. Through this foundation, we want to become a bridge between people with disabilities and companies that wish to hire them.

We have identified certain issues affecting people with disabilities that need to be addressed. It would mean involving occupational therapists, kinesiologists, psychologists, and a wide range of professionals, which is something you can't do as a company. That’s why we want to start the foundation alongside the company.