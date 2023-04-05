Indigenous people in cities have rights too

Sometimes people look at us and think that because we are indigenous we know nothing, and that we are going to do what they say. It's not like that. We have rights and we have to defend them as indigenous people who have emigrated to the capital.

My name is Olinda Silvano. In my native Shipibo language my name is Reshin Jabe. I am from an indigenous Shipibo-Konibo community called Paoyhan in the lower Ucayali region of Peru, which is part of the Amazon rainforest.

I am an artist, a muralist, an activist, and a painter. I give lectures, tell stories, and teach workshops. I am a singer as well. I am a woman of a thousand trades.

I came here to the capital city of Lima over 20 years ago in search of opportunities, to make my cultural identity visible and to make sure that my children can study. Education is the best inheritance we can give.

We have been through a lot. In the early years of living in the city, my father was president of our community of Cantagallo. One day, at 5:00 a.m., there was a knock at the door. My father thought it was someone who needed his help. But when he went outside a man hit him with a wooden bar. My sister tried to intervene but he had already been hit several times and my father was in a bad state. I didn’t know what violence was. I thought my father was going to live and that it was going to pass. It didn’t pass. He got sick. He travelled to the jungle and never returned.

Before he left, my father said to me: “Take care of Cantagallo. I have opened the way and you will make the way wider. I will sacrifice my life for the community, so that you can live here, my children and grandchildren.”