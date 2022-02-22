New skills helped my business recover from pandemic

I learned all about the maintenance and repair of outboard boat engines. I also had entrepreneurship training.

Both trainings were very useful for my business. When I re-opened the repair shop I was able to expand.

I now have four people working at the repair shop, colleagues with disabilities and others I met at the trainings.

Before, we only worked on motorbikes, now we also work on boats with small engines. People call us regularly if they have trouble with their engine.