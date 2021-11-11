Poisoned by pollution, so I fight for climate justice

At first, I did environmental justice work as a volunteer. But now I work full-time at an environmental organization called the Sierra Club. I was working on the Dirty Fuels campaign and in 2020 I moved to the Healthy Communities campaign.

I try to make sure that the most vulnerable have an opportunity to voice their concerns. I'm also a big believer in bottom-up organizing and that the people who are most impacted have the most to offer. They can come up with solutions because they live it.

In the last 10 years there's been recognition that if we're to curb the worst of our impact on the climate, we have to stop any further fossil fuel exploration and development, and we have to begin to transition to a greener economy. So that’s at the core of the dirty fuels campaign.

On the ground what it means is stopping expansions, stopping pipelines, shutting down old facilities and transitioning out of the fossil fuels industry.

Part of that is recognizing that workers in this industry should not be left to fend for themselves, they should be supported, either with training or in other ways, to ensure that they can continue to make a living.

Certainly, if we shift in a big way, there's going to be plenty of work and actually more reliable work, cleaner work, safer work. We have to move in this direction, or we will no longer be an energy leader.