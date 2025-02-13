Recognition of my skills brought me new hope for the future

Despite my skills and experience, when I was invited to become a tailoring trainer, I worried about my lack of certification. As a refugee, I no longer had access to my official documents. When I found the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme, new horizons opened for me.

Celestin is my first name, and I am from the Fizi region in South Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Before 2000, I lived in DRC and worked as a Disciplinary Director at a school. I had studied and achieved a diploma in Pedagogy.

My job at the school was to supervise and guide the students and ensure that the school stayed clean. I also kept the keys for the doors, as I was responsible for closing the classrooms.

I was not highly qualified though, as I had just started working there.

One Friday night, people began running towards us. When they arrived, they told us that war had started.