War in Sri Lanka took everything but I made a new start

My family was poor and broken after the civil war in Sri Lanka but I could do nothing about it. So when I had an opportunity to improve our lives I grabbed it.

I grew up in poverty. When I was a baby we lived in Colombo. My father supported the family through daily wage labour. He died suddenly in an accident. I was only a year old at the time.

Our mother raised us with difficulty. She had five children to look after, four daughters and one son. I got married at the age of fifteen. After my marriage we were still living in poverty, but our life gradually improved; we bought land in Kepapilavu Mullaitivu, in the Northern Province of Sri Lanka and built a house.

It was during this time that the war was happening. We were forced to move in 2009. We moved from one place to another, and in Mullivaikkal we were relocated to a military-controlled area. They took us to the Cheddikulam refugee camp. Life in the refugee camp was hard as there was a shortage of food and water. We struggled a lot with the children for nearly seven to eight years.