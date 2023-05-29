We lost our precious forest but found a way to survive

The forest used to be the source of everything for my people, the Orang Asli. It was like a bank or a supermarket. It provided everything we wanted to eat. That was before the miners came and destroyed the forest. We grieved when the mining began but we did not know how to stop them.

We are the original people of Peninsula Malaysia. Our region and people are special. We have a close relationship with the forest and the natural environment, following the same ways we inherited from our ancestors. The forest is our home, we were raised in it, and it has traditionally been our source of livelihood.

We ask the forest’s permission to enter, so that we are blessed and protected from whatever creatures are there. When we visit a new area of the forest, we wash our face with water from the nearest river. If you don't do this, it will rain - or so the superstition goes.

In the past, we moved around wherever we liked. We could build a house and live there and then move and go elsewhere. But now it's not like before. We can't move freely. It's forbidden for us to go from one place to another. The authorities don't allow it.

I used to follow my mother deep into the forest, but now the thick forests are gone. My sadness is for the children of the current generation because they will never experience what I knew as a child before the forest was exploited by miners.