We won’t need to beg for water anymore

In a recent drought all my cattle died. I depend on farming to provide for my family. Some members of our rural community had no water at all.

On my farm we grow different trees. There are mango trees and guava. We planted sorghum. I also have sheep and cows, but we mostly depend on agriculture. We are all farmers in my community, my Kebele, which is called Caradamadow.

I have always worked on my farm and I would like to work in agriculture for the rest of my life and continue making a living from it to support my five sons and three daughters.