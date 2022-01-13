When a woman becomes boss in a man's world

So, when I launched Atlas Taxi, Good Taxi - the only taxi service in Dushanbe with a woman as its head, people told me: “You are mad.”

I graduated as an economist, had worked at the Ministry of Economy and Development and later as a senior sales manager, then worked on a World Bank project that provided assistance to low-income families.

Although I never stopped my professional development when I got married and had children, becoming a director and a business owner would have been impossible.

But seven years ago, my marriage broke up. I was alone with three children to care for. I wanted to prove to myself and my children that I was able to achieve whatever I wanted, even in a male-dominated sphere. I was father and mother all in one person. This was probably what prompted me to take the risk.