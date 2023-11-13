Work gives me my independence

When I started in first grade at school, there weren’t any other children with disabilities in my class. Some of the children made fun of me but I learned to stand up for myself and I gained the respect of the other children.

At the second school I attended my classmates helped me with things, like crossing the street or doing my homework. To show my appreciation, every Friday I brought some goods from our bakery and shared them with my classmates.

I still like to do this today. On every holiday I bring children goods from our bakery, especially around Christmas and New Year.