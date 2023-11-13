Work gives me my independence

I cannot imagine my life without work. I feel proud and happy that I am working and able to contribute to society. One of my main motivations for working is to be able to help other people.
I work as a senior packer at my family’s bakery business in the city of Vanadzor in Armenia. We produce 50 types of baked goods. I love my job.
Before starting this job, I worked at another place that makes souvenirs but it was hard for me because I can get tired easily. With my mother’s support I overcame these difficulties.
When I started in first grade at school, there weren’t any other children with disabilities in my class. Some of the children made fun of me but I learned to stand up for myself and I gained the respect of the other children.
At the second school I attended my classmates helped me with things, like crossing the street or doing my homework. To show my appreciation, every Friday I brought some goods from our bakery and shared them with my classmates.
I still like to do this today. On every holiday I bring children goods from our bakery, especially around Christmas and New Year.
I want to work, not so much for the money, but to be involved in society. I also like to do charity work. I want to share positive things with people and to make them feel happy.
A few years ago, they were asking for donations to complete a memorial dedicated to a prominent Armenian called Andranik Ozanyan. I donated my savings to this project. I received a certificate of gratitude from the Governor of the Lori region. I also received a certificate of appreciation for providing food to children during charitable events and received a certificate of gratitude for helping the local preschool.
My future plans are to open a café for people like me in Vanadzor. When we open our café, the proceeds will be donated to help children with Down syndrome with their education.
The most precious person to me is my sister. I want my sister to be the café manager. If the café business does well, I will expand my involvement in charity work. There are people in need that I can help.
Work makes me a better person. As my co-workers will tell you, I am responsible and work hard. The fact that I am working makes me more independent.
Work is God’s gift. One must work and take care of one’s family. Even if the salary is small, people should be proud that they work and earn money in an honest way.