5 ways governments can support agriculture insurance

To explore how governments can support efforts to scale up agriculture insurance, the ILO’s Impact Insurance Facility organised a Peer Learning Platform for Policymakers in Kenya in July. The workshop was attended by participants from Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, USA and Zambia.

The Platform enabled members from government organizations, ranging from ministries of agriculture and finance, social development organizations, central banks, planning commissions, insurance regulators and specialised organizations focused on agriculture of several countries, to share their experiences and learn from each other to make agricultural insurance more accessible and responsible.

The following are five lessons on how governments can improve implementation of insurance programmes to improve the livelihoods of farmers.

1) Insurance as part of agricultural policy

Government should take the strategic lead for financial inclusion and insurance for rural and agricultural communities. They should ensure that insurance is included in the national agricultural policy as a part of a broader strategy that creates capacities and incentives for agricultural risk management.

In some countries this involves the integration of agriculture insurance activities with those of microfinance institutions, rural savings and credit co-operatives and/or other suppliers of credit for agricultural inputs. By aligning the agricultural value chain with the financing value chain, it is possible for insurance to create value for all stakeholders.

In addition to accounting for the risks that farmers face, it is important to consider other adaptation measures and strategies for income generation and production stabilization, as well as roles played by others in the agriculture value chain.