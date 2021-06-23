Neuro-diversity and the workplace – positive or negative?

-Hello and welcome to this edition of the ILO’s The Future of Work Podcast.
I’m Sophy Fisher.
There’s a lot of discussion about how we can get
more diversity into the workplace and quite correctly
because there is plenty of research that shows that more diverse workplaces
are more motivated, more innovative,
and for commercial organizations, more profitable.
So far so good. The discussions about diversity recruitment seem
to focus on gender, ethnicity, and physical issues.
What about neurodiversity or rather neurominorities, people with
ADHD, Asperger’s, dyslexia, dyspraxia, or a range of other conditions?
In other words, people who think differently,
whose brains work a little bit differently,
they seem to be ignored by many workplace inclusion programs.
Later in this podcast, I’m going to be talking
to Neil Barnett at Microsoft because Microsoft
has a well-established program for hiring and retaining neurodiverse staff.
First, let me welcome Dr. Nancy Doyle.
Nancy is Chief Executive Officer of Genius Within, a nonprofit
organization working to help neurodiversity be recognized as a positive
characteristic in employment and for neurominority
people to reach their full potential.
She’s also co-director of the Center for Neurodiversity
at Work at Birkbeck College University of London.
Importantly, she’s also a member
of a neurominority, having been diagnosed with ADHD.
Nancy, hi and welcome to the podcast.
-Hi.
-Hi. Perhaps, first of all, I can start by asking
you to explain what exactly is ADHD?
and how does it affect you and your working life?
-That’s a great place to start.
ADHD stands for attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder.
It’s a very pejorative, negative, problem-focused way of describing
what are, essentially, differences in the way mine and other
ADHD-er’s attention and concentration works.
Actually, ADHD people are incredibly good at focusing and we can
do something called hyperfocus which is where we can pay attention
to the same thing for an intense long amount of time
if it’s something that we’re really interested in and motivated by.
Conversely, when that’s not happening, our attention is more easily
split and we’re quite easily distracted by things in our environment.
That would be a really useful style of thinking if you were
doing some sort of patrol, some sort of security work.
If you were on a busy ward and needing to keep your attention on lots
of different patients, if you’re working in a school and needed to pay
attention to lots of children at the same time, if you were
a firefighter and needed to be really highly aware of your environment,
then that distractability is actually advantageous.
However, if you’re working in a busy office and you’re
trying to focus on a quite mundane task or if you’re
in a school as a people and you’re trying to pay
attention to your work in a busy classroom,
then that level of distractibility makes it really hard for you to do what you do.
That’s where the name came from.
It came from naming that distractibility as problematic as opposed
to understanding that that distractibility can sometimes be advantageous.
-Would you regard it as a positive or a negative in your working life?
-It does both things. It’s an absolute
negative right now because I’m in the middle
of an IT systems transition and I can’t concentrate
on things because I’m constantly being pinged by reminders
that I haven’t set up the right protocols for.
There’s times in my life where it’s really, really frustrating,
but there’s also times in my life where it’s really beneficial.
For example, when I’m giving talks or presentations, my ability to read
the room because I’m noticing shifts and body language, posture,
who’s looking at me, who’s not, I can pick up on that stuff really easily.
There are elements of my job that I definitely do
better because of that ability to split my attention.
Also when I’m writing and when I’m creating new work or new
ideas, I can use that hyperfocus and it gives me an edge
in terms of creativity and uniqueness of ideas.
-I know the British naturalist and TV
presenter, Chris Packham, who has Asperger’s,
has been quoted to saying that he couldn’t do his job without his Asperger’s
because it allows him to see things in a different way and therefore,
bring a different perspective to trying
to convey the natural world to ordinary people.
Clearly, there are some advantages.
What I wanted to ask you really was, why do
you think that neurodiversity or the inclusion
of neurominorities has lagged behind other kinds of diversity inclusion?
-Well, it’s not just neurominorities, it’s also
disability in the broadest sense of the word.
There’s a debate at the moment, neurominorities which include ADHD,
autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia, it can also include Tourette’s syndrome,
are neurominorities disabilities, or are they different ways of thinking?
In the description that I’ve given you of ADHD, you can see that I’m clearly
landing my plane on the side of, "This is a different way of thinking."
However, there have been times in my life where I felt disabled.
From a legal perspective across the world most developed economies have
legislation, that means that ADHD is a protected characteristic or can be
a protected characteristic in the same way that multiple sclerosis,
Parkinson’s, people living with cancer are also considered disabled.
Disability is the new kid on the block of diversity.
It’s true. Neurominorities are somewhat being separated from
the rest of disability, which is a bit weird for me.
I’m finding it almost slightly ableist to say, "These
disabilities are cool, but these disabilities aren’t cool."
Actually, any disability gives you the advantage
of seeing the world slightly differently.
Any disability that you either require or are born with means that you’re
having a different experience to able-bodied or neuro-typical people.
Any disability will bring that diversity of thought
and experience into an organization’s culture and knowledge bank.
The other thing to remember is that there are a billion disabled people
worldwide, so any business needs to be able to cater for their customers
or service users or clients who are also disabled.
The main advantage of all disability and inclusion programs is
that if you are homogeneous in your internal
conversations and communication,
it means that you’re less likely to be designing
for the people who are going to use your services or products.
You’ve got to have a better match.
Why disability and neurominorities are the new kid on the block,
probably has something to do with that legislation because
it does make it a different thing to be inclusive of disability.
You have to make reasonable accommodations, you have to consider
what physical, cognitive, and emotional needs might come with
those disabilities and you have to provide for them.
There’s a lot of stereotypes and misunderstandings
that this is going to be costly and expensive. It’s actually not.
Research has shown that disabled people are less likely
to leave an organization and so you have lower turnover.
They’re also less likely to take time off compared
to non-disabled peers, so they actually are cheaper to employ.
It costs an average of $1,000 to make
accommodations for someone with a neurominority.
That’s actually is easily recouped in terms of the length
of time they’ll stay with you and the reduction in time off.
-Thanks, Nancy. Just a reminder that you’re listening to The Future
of Work Podcast from the ILO with me, Sophy Fisher.
We’re talking about getting greater neurodiversity into the workplace.
For the first half of this podcast, I’ve been talking to Dr. Nancy Doyle,
CEO of Genius Within and co-director of the Center
for Neurodiversity at Work of Birkbeck College in London.
Joining me now is Neil Barnett, who is director of inclusive hiring
and accessibility at Microsoft, based on the West Coast of the United States.
Hi, Neil, thanks for joining.
-Hey. How are you?
-Fine. I should tell our audience that Microsoft has a well-established
program for hiring and retaining neurodiverse staff.
Why don’t we start with you telling us why you set the program up?
-Great. Well, in 2015, so it’s been
about six years, we started a autism
hiring program that is now neurodiversity hiring, and at Microsoft,
we’ve always hired people with disability.
We see disability as a strength, but in 2015
we could do more in this space intentionally.
We took a step back and we looked at the unemployment rate, in this case,
for autism, which is around 80% unemployment or underemployment.
We thought we had a lot of jobs at Microsoft that some of the strengths
of someone who is autistic would be really good for whether
it’s pattern recognition or attention to detail.
We had a lot of jobs at Microsoft that we thought it’d be a good fit.
In 2015, we did this pilot, knowing that we didn’t know everything,
knowing that we just had to start and learn along the way.
We did a small pilot, and we found some great, great talent.
We hired five software engineers, developers, and we quickly
realized that there’s a lot of talent in the marketplace,
that was just having a tough time going through that traditional interview
process in many companies, that typical interview where it’s one day,
back to back, really fast-paced.
We started this, and then said, "Hey, let’s think about doing more,"
and ever since then, I think we’re on our 22nd or 23rd cohort,
we found just great, tremendous talent for the company.
-You’re no longer restricted to people who are on the autism scale,
but you also cover dyslexia, dyspraxia,
ADHD, all types of neurominority, yes?
-Absolutely. Last year, we moved from just focusing on autism to hiring
neurodivergent talent, dyslexia, ADHD, exactly, as you stated.
We really wanted to open the talent pipeline, and even be more
inclusive, and really tried to think about our processes and how we could
adjust and continue to find more great talent for the company.
-What do you think that neurominorities bring you that, what
you might call neurotypical or neuro normal people don’t?
What can they contribute that’s that extra something?
-It’s a good question. Everyone is different.
It’s a broad statement and everyone has their own talents
for anybody, whether it’s someone with a disability or not.
We found neurodivergent individuals, again, this is a broad
stereotype, whether it’s attention to detail or pattern recognition,
some great traits, and behaviors that really help in the workplace.
Again, it’s a spectrum. Everyone has different talent, and we embrace
all the talent of the neurodivergent.
-Can you give me a couple of examples?
-Sure.
The role of a data science, a data engineer, we’ve found great
talent that can build and really good at forecasting and modeling.
All the analysis that is needed for attention to detail, we found some
great talent from the neurodivergent community in this space as an example.
-For you, is it just people working in IT and software?
That’s always a cliche for neurominorities, isn’t it?
What about HR and other business areas?
-You hit the nail on the head.
It’s a big stereotype or misconception that folks
on the autism spectrum or folks that are neurodivergent,
it’s always about technology roles or STEM
roles, and that’s the furthest from the truth.
It’s really important for other employers out there to think about
hiring folks from the community, across all different
job types, from HR, to finance, to marketing.
At Microsoft, we’ve hired folks
in customer service, in finance, technical
content writers, all different types of roles, not just technical roles.
The good news is I see more and more employers out there doing
exactly this, looking for other types of roles other than
the technical software engineer data type roles,
which is really the big opportunity for all employers.
-What adjustments have you had to make
to help your neurominorities workforce fit in?
I think that’s something that worries a lot of potential employers,
that somehow it’s going to disrupt the smooth flowing of their existing
operations and they’re going to have to make too many expensive concessions.
-For workplace adjustments, also known as accommodations, which are really
meant to ensure that your employee is as productive as possible at work,
we have found very basic adjustments or accommodations.
Examples could be noise-canceling headsets to keep folks less distracted
with all the noise around them, or when we were all working in person,
we had a lot of open floor plans at Microsoft and before the pandemic.
Sometimes an adjustment could be not having the individual sit
on the walkway where people walk by all the time, but in a couple of rows,
or getting an additional monitor.
You’ve seen folks that have two or three monitors on their desk
that wrap around like a shield to help with distraction.
There are adjustments made, but honestly,
we found them to be very inexpensive and minor.
Again, everyone is different.
Some folks obviously might need more workplace adjustments, but for us
through the program, the adjustments have been only a positive that has led
the employees really be as productive as possible.
-You mentioned a minute ago the hiring process and that’s something
that Nancy Doyle also mentioned because for neurotypical people,
the average recruitment process is a bit of a nightmare.
You’re sat in front of this panel, having questions flying at you.
How have you recalibrated your hiring process
so that you can actually get the best out of your potential
recruits and actually really see what they can
do rather than just frighten them into silence?
-That’s been one of the keys
to the success of this program at Microsoft
and again, other employers who do a similar type of activity.
First, I would say anyone can apply for any job at Microsoft
or any company through the traditional process that we just talked about.
That one day you apply online, you sit in front of a bunch of people
and they ask you a lot of questions and you go
from person to person, that’s the typical approach.
We have candidates that choose that path and they get jobs at Microsoft.
It happens all the time every day.
There’s also folks that do better in, what I call more
of an accommodated interview process or a different front door.
This is a more programmatic approach where candidates will self-ID
and they will come in, and instead of being one-day back-to-back interviews,
very fast-paced as you described, what we’ll do
at Microsoft is we have a multi-day approach.
It’s a three to four-day approach where we bring
folks in, they get to know each other as candidates.
They get to know the hiring teams and managers.
We spend probably two days doing exercises together on teamwork
and collaboration and letting people feel comfortable and showcase some
of their skills, and then we spend time on practice
interviews to get candidates ready for the big interview.
We give them feedback.
One of the things that’s really important is we want to make
sure that they’re getting skills and learning so that whether
it’s Microsoft or any other job, they’ll take some good
lessons from so that they can help them on the next interview.
Finally, on the last day, we do full traditional
interviews like we do for any other employee.
We just make sure it’s even more inclusive.
We schedule breaks between them.
We make sure that the managers and the hiring teams that are
interviewing have had training on disability etiquette and autism
as a strength and neurodiversity as a culture.
We really try to set the candidate up for success, but what’s
really important for everyone is the bar is still the same bar.
The performance expectation, the same as any other
employee, it’s the same pay, it’s the same benefits.
All we’ve really done is just try to make an interview
process that’s more focused on their skills than
some of the soft skills that sometimes people focus
on during those traditional one-day interviews.
-That’s a really important point actually.
It’s not like you are learning the required standard
for neurodiverse people or neuro non-typical people.
They’re being held to the same performance standards.
You’re just making it easier for them to get through the door
in the first place and to perform, I suppose, to their best level,
and that best level still has to be
as good, if not better, than everybody else.
-Absolutely. It’s really important.
For everyone, to understand, this is not charity.
This is about finding talent for your roles.
This is about screening, trying to find more talent, and think
about how you can be more inclusive interview approach
to find this tremendous talent that companies are finding,
but the bar is still the bar, the expectations are the same.
The interview process is really important.
The flip side is once you hire individuals making sure that you have
the right support structure in place to set them up for success too.
-Tell me about that because it’s one thing to get hired,
but then you want to get on in your career and build a career.
Inside the organization, you’ve got to get on with
the other staff and you got to be managed.
Your managers and the other staff who are not
on this program, what do they have to do to adjust to these?
There must challenges for them too because they’re sitting next door
to people and working with people every day who aren’t thinking like them,
that being the whole point.
-One of the things that we’ve done, obviously as a new employee to Microsoft
or any company, there’s the traditional processes that you go through,
the typical structure that you have.
We encourage employees to take advantage of all the things that all employees have.
The other things that we do are-- we call it as a support circle.
We build out the support circle around each
employee and there’s three components of that.
The first is we provide, through the program, access to job coaches.
These job coaches can do a variety of things.
They can help on the transition for the first time to, let’s say
a corporate work environment, or they can work with the manager.
They can help the employee through things like
prioritization of work, or working with different co-workers.
Having access to a job coach has been really important.
Again, not everyone takes full advantage of it.
It’s an individual need but we make access available to job coaches.
The second thing we do is we provide each employee through
our program, access to what we call a community mentor.
That’s someone from our disability employee resource group.
It could be a parent, it could be a co-worker
that has a disability, but somebody that you can reach out to,
not your manager that helps you just understand the culture
of the company and getting around, "Do I need to go to this meeting?"
as a buddy, new to the company. The community mentor is so important.
Some people are still talking to their community mentor,
two years later and having Thanksgiving dinner together.
We provide a community mentor.
We provide a job coach, and then as you hit on it before,
we provide training to the hiring team and to the co-workers.
We provide training around neurodiversity
as a strength, neurodiversity as a culture.
It’s an in-person training where someone comes
in that’s neurodivergent, and teaches this class.
It used to be in person, it’s now online.
It lets managers and teams ask questions and demystify.
We also obviously provide online training for more employees, that scale.
There’s a support circle around it, but again,
everyone is different and so we adjust.
We found that providing some of these structure has really
helped us with the growth and the retention of our talent.
-Why do you think more companies are not doing what
you’re doing and tapping into this talent pool?
You obviously talk to a lot of other big companies in your industry as in others.
Do you get any feedback from them on what they think about
this program and why they don’t necessarily run one themselves?
-A couple of thoughts.
I think there is a growing, you could call it a movement
of employers that are doing similar work to what Microsoft is doing.
One of the things we lead at Microsoft is
something called Autism @ Work Employer Roundtable.
We have over 35 large companies that many of your audience
have heard of like SAP, JPMorgan Chase, EY and Ford.
There are a lot of companies that are doing this today, which
many people may not know, and they’re doing a great job.
I talk to a lot of employers each week.
There’s a lot of employers that are wanting to do this.
I think to your question about what holds them back is
sometimes they just don’t know what they don’t know and they’re
afraid to start without knowing everything.
One of the things I encourage is just to start small and to leverage partners.
There’s a lot of non-profits. There’s a lot academics.
There’s a lot of other employers that can help, but getting
started is important and that’s how you learn and grow.
You will see more and more large employers.
We’re really trying to help the small and mid-sized business which
I think is the biggest opportunity to get started in the days ahead.
-I can hear some of the smaller employers, small medium-sized enterprises
listening to this podcast and going, "Well, it’s all right for Microsoft.
They’ve got loads of cash. They’ve got loads of resources.
Yes, they say this may be a talent pool, but I’m a small business.
I’ve got maybe a couple of dozen employees.
One person in HR is all too much. I can’t cope."
How do you get SMBs on board with this, as well?
-That is the million-dollar question.
There are so many small mid-sized businesses that are doing this today.
There are bakeries and coffee shops and t-shirt manufacturers.
There are so many but there needs to be so many more.
You’re right. These SMBs may not have an employee resource group
or large HR teams but similar concepts can be done.
The fundamentals are all the same.
Part of what we drive with this employer roundtable
that we lead is that we have small and mid-sized companies
in the roundtable with these large companies.
One of our goals as roundtable members is to help
other companies think through and start programs.
What’s great is for the small business, one of our small businesses will
sit down and start talking through the business case, how they did it,
what funds they can tap into, what experts they can tap into.
Again, it needs to happen more. You’re right.
You don’t need to be a large enterprise to do this.
There’s just tremendous talent out there.
No matter the role, whether it’s retail, customer
service, IT, I can’t stress
enough the impact of doing
this and just finding great talent in today’s marketplace where
talent is so hard to find really tapping it and getting into.
-Ultimately, do you think this is a component of competitiveness?
-Yes. I think that’s definitely a big component of the diversity of thought.
When we think about diversity, it includes the diversity
of thought and creating a more inclusive culture for your team.
I think that’s a big component of it.
More and more companies are seeing this and leaning in and trying
to figure out how to make their culture at their company more inclusive.
Tapping into the neurodivergent community is
just one of several great ways to do that.
-Neil, thank you so much for your time.
That’s Neil Barnett of Microsoft.
I’d like to give thanks also to Dr. Nancy Doyle
of Genius Within and Birkbeck College.
Please join us again soon for another
edition of the ILO’s Future of Work Podcast. Goodbye.
[music]