The Future of Work Podcast

Digitizing a company also means changing its culture

Dr Sandy Chong, Isabel Piquer

00:00

Episode 14

18 January 2022

Digitizing a company also means changing its culture

Dr Sandy Chong, Founder of Verity Consulting and Chair of the ASEAN Business Alliance WA

Episode 13

7 January 2022

Is the menopause a workplace issue?

Dr Louise Newson, Doctor, leading menopause specialist and founder of the Balance menopause app.

Professor Joanna Brewis, Professor of People and Organisations, the Open University Business School

Episode 12

7 December 2021

Why growth in wage inequality is a problem for us all

Patrick Belser, ILO senior economist and wage specialist

Episode 11

13 October 2021

Rural women don’t want charity, they want to feel empowered

Reema Nanavaty, Former General Secretary, Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), India

Elisenda Estruch Puertas, Rural Economy Specialist in ILO’s Sectoral Policies Department

Episode 10

30 September 2021

The future is already here

Chidi King, Branch Chief, Gender, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion

Episode 9

13 August 2021

Left-handed workers in a right-handed world

Dr Marietta Papadatou-Pastou, Assistant Professor at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens

Episode 8

12 August 2021

How digital labour platforms can provide decent jobs for young refugees

Drew Gardiner, ILO Youth Employment Specialist

Dr Andreas Hackl, Lecturer in social anthropology at the University of Edinburgh

Episode 7

2 July 2021

Making domestic work decent work in South Africa

Florence Sosiba, Domestic worker and President of The South Africa Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union (SADSAWU)

Episode 6

23 June 2021

Neuro-diversity and the workplace – positive or negative?

Neil Barnett, Director of Inclusive Hiring and Accessibility, Microsoft

Dr Nancy Doyle, CEO, Genius Within, Co-Director of the Centre for Neurodiversity at Work, Birkbeck College, University of London

Episode 5

29 April 2021

Why we need to invest now in resilient occupational safety and health systems

Manal Azzi, Senior Occupational Safety and Health Specialist, ILO

Episode 4

23 April 2021

Zimbabwe’s green economy trailblazers

Elizabeth Nyamuda, Founder and Managing Director, Tamba Washables

Luke Makarichi, Founder and Managing Director, GreenTec Energy

Episode 3

30 March 2021

The role of digital labour platforms in transforming the world of work

Uma Rani, Senior Economist in the ILO Research Department

Sergio Santos, Independent software engineer

Mercy Osongo, Independent translator & fundraiser

Laura Cardona, Biologist

Episode 2

19 February 2021

Can technology create a more equitable future of work?

Allen Blue, LinkedIn Co-Founder and Vice President

Episode 1

5 January 2021

Telework: Wild ride or win-win?

Jon Messenger, Senior Working Time Specialist, ILO

