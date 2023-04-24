After Rana Plaza, I help prevent other tragedies from happening

Every second was a matter of life or death. Parts of the building were falling all the time. It was so dangerous. Any of us in the rescue operation could have died at any point.

We were assigned to look for casualties in various locations of the collapsed building site, in various pockets of space within the rubble. It was dark and dangerous, with little oxygen available. We used a microphone to call out, "If there is anyone alive, please make noise," and we spotted and rescued injured individuals one by one.

With the help of my colleagues, I personally saved over 30 people.

I recall rescuing one victim who was beneath the debris. One of his hands was stuck behind a pillar; there were a dozen dead people scattered around. Some suggested chopping off the hand, but I insisted that a doctor come and inject an anaesthetic into his hand to make it numb so that we could pull his hand from the rubble. Unfortunately, the doctor was unable to enter the tiny, dangerous path and had to hand the needle over to us. I gave the man the shot and pulled him out of the rubble with very little injury to his hand.

Fires were erupting in various places of the fallen structure, and two of us were deployed to rescue some victims trapped 60 feet beneath the wreckage. We had to spray water continuously as we started our descent to stop the smoke from killing us. Then suddenly, the water supply stopped, and soon my colleague and I were engulfed in smoke and couldn’t breathe. We screamed for help and soon lost consciousness. We were rescued and sent to the hospital's intensive care unit. Around ten hours later, I opened my eyes.