Bees – A remedy for business success

My name is Viorica Anghel from Andrușul de Jos village. I use honey in many natural health remedies, and was always buying it, so I thought I might as well produce it myself!
With the help of the International Labour Organization I benefited from a beekeeping project where I received instruction and lessons from an older more experienced mentor.
The training was so interesting and useful, that in those several weeks of the course I didn't miss a lesson. I had the feeling that I had read a library full of books on beekeeping.
I decided to participate in the project because of my disability, but also because of my child, who has health problems.
I use honey and bee-derived products to make many natural remedies for colds, bone pain and so on.
These projects are most welcome. It provides a means to support yourself - and I don’t mean just for me, now, but for any young person. This would be an opportunity for them not to have to go abroad for work, but to develop a small business in their own country.
The most valuable thing that I acquired participating in the Local Employment Partnership project, besides knowledge and financial aid, was the confidence that all those involved in this project offered to me and now I am determined to transmit this feeling to other people.