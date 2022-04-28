Good coffee, safe lives

Being a coffee producer means waking up at six in the morning, going to the mill, making tortillas, after that checking the planting or harvesting. Sometimes we finish the day at around nine or ten a clock at night. It’s tiring.

I remember once, I was working with a machine and my hands were wet. I flipped a switch and sparks flew out. It was scary! I learned that I have to dry my hands when handling the machinery. Now I am more careful.

We learned about an ILO safety and health programme from a group of fellow coffee farmers we met at the International Coffee Summit.

A group of our members completed the course in January 2021.