About the Voices platform

Voices is the International Labour Organization’s multimedia storytelling platform that highlights first-person stories of people at the heart of the world of work.

Through video, photo, audio and text these stories reveal the value, passion and dignity that work brings to our lives – reflecting the human-centred approach of the ILO’s Centenary Declaration for the Future of Work .

Some show the critical work that the ILO is carrying out on a range of issues, from child labour to skills training to employment creation and more. Others feature people who, through their work, are making a difference to the lives of the most vulnerable populations.

The emphasis will be on compelling stories with strong visuals and characters who take readers on a journey.

In addition to multimedia features, Voices also includes a regular blog and podcasts on the future of work, with experts and change-makers in the world of work. All content will be available in English, French and Spanish.