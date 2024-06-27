Want to be an entrepreneur? How to do it right

-Hello, and welcome back to the ILO's Future of Work podcast.
For many people, having your own business is a dream.
It can be a route to independence, to managing your own time,
and making your own decisions.
It can also be a way out of poverty, particularly when formal jobs are scarce.
Being an entrepreneur isn't easy.
Having a good idea and turning it into a successful business
are very different things,
and many micro and small businesses fail.
However, training can help,
and one of the ILO's most successful programs is designed to do just that.
It's SIYB, or Start and Improve Your Business.
Since it began in 1977,
around 28 million people worldwide have been trained,
including 12 million women.
Joining me today to talk about SIYB are Luisa Iachan,
who is an ILO expert
responsible for inclusive markets and promoting entrepreneurship,
and Ngoakwana Seleka
an SIYB graduate and an entrepreneur from South Africa.
Welcome to you both, and thanks for joining us.
-Thanks, Sophy. I'm really happy to be here today
and chat with you about this super important initiative of ILO.
-Luisa, tell me, first of all, what is it that makes SIYB different
and, of course, successful?
What is going on here?
-Thanks, Sophy.
SIYB is an entrepreneurship training program,
like you said, developed by the ILO to support potential
and existing entrepreneurs
in the creation and management of small businesses.
It targets entrepreneurs
at different stages of business development
from the generate and start your business models,
which target potential entrepreneurs,
to the improve and expand your business models,
which are targeting already existing businesses.
As you said, SIYB has been widely used in the world.
It has been used in more than 100 countries already.
This large scale dissemination of the program was favored
by its implementation model in three tiers.
-What makes it different?
Why is it successful where other schemes are not?
-In my opinion,
the success of SIYB is attributed to three main aspects of the programme.
The first aspect is the quality of the methodology
and the practical nature of the training workshops.
The program offers well-structured training models
that cover all the essential aspects of running a business,
from planning and setting up to financial management and marketing.
The trainings are conducted
in a very practical and interactive manner,
using real-life examples
that are applicable to concrete business scenarios.
The second aspect is the flexibility of the materials.
One of the strengths of SIYB is
that it is designed to be adaptable to various contexts,
allowing for flexible implementation in different countries and regions.
The third aspect is the strength of the network of trainers.
SIYB has more than 500 master trainers in the world
and 55,000 certified trainers in more than 100 countries.
This international network promotes knowledge-sharing
and ensures high quality
and contextualized dissemination of the training methodology.
-Fantastic. Ngoakwana, you're an entrepreneur now.
I want to bring you in and I'm going to ask you in a minute about
your experience with SIYB.
First of all, I'd like to ask you,
why did you want to become an entrepreneur?
Because it's a tough career.
-Let me start by saying thank you, Sophy, for having me and for this opportunity.
The reason I started or I wanted to be an entrepreneur is that
growing up, my mum was a businesswoman
so I learned from her.
From an early age, I was involved in the business.
I would sell some of the bakes she does at school.
I can say it's in my blood.
I got the interest from my Mum.
-Tell us about your business now.
Actually, I think I should say businesses, shouldn't I?
Because you've got more than one.
-Yes.
I'm into food and beverage.
I do catering.
I've got a small shop at my town
where I'm selling bunny chows.
I'm doing also baking scones and biscuits.
I've also got a ginger juice under my brand.
I've also got catering company,
which I do for corporate, private and public.
I've frequently ventured into livestock farming.
-Livestock farming? That's pretty different.
-Yes.
-What kind of livestock farming?
-I started with goats because I've seen that most people nowadays,
they need goat's meat and also goat's milk.
-Do you do all this yourself or are you employing people too?
-We've got people that I've employed.
Now, I'm not at my shop, but it's operating, it's open.
I can't do it alone.
-How many jobs have you created?
-I've got two permanent ones.
Then I've got three ladies, which are temporary.
-For you, what were the best bits of SIYB training?
What do you think it did for you?
-It helped me to manage my finances.
What stood out for me, it was the record keeping
because before I joined the training, I was just doing business as usual.
I was not recording.
After the training, I started to record everything,
the money in, the money out.
The material, it was very useful.
You can still use it
while you are busy on a daily basis on your business.
The record keeping, it also helped me to identify an activity in my business
that was not bringing in money,
that was actually taking money from other businesses.
Through that, I had to cut out that activity.
Now I can see which one is doing well, which one is not doing well.
Where do I need to improve?
Which expenses do I need to cut off?
-Wow.
Luisa, is that the kind of results
that you would hope to hear from an SIYB graduate?
-Yes, exactly.
It is very impressive and congrats for your work as an entrepreneur.
We do expect entrepreneurs to learn skills that are essential
to running their business effectively and productively
so that this increases their chances of long term success
and creating decent work for their communities.
-Yes, because she's creating jobs as well as employing herself, huh?
-Exactly. In the world, we have estimated that so far with SIYB,
more than 10 million jobs have been directly created.
This is really something that can help reduce unemployment
and improve local economic conditions.
-One of the things that she said that stuck out for me was that
the SIYB training allowed her to see which bits of the business
were actually just sucking up cash
and which bits were actually making the profit,
which weren't necessarily
what you might have thought.
Is that the classic sort of revelation that the techniques can give?
-Sure.
Yes, that is definitely something that SIYB and entrepreneurship training
can help entrepreneurs notice and help them improve in their business.
-Now, one thing I'd like to know is
how do you include… --
A lot of the people who could perhaps potentially benefit most
from starting their own businesses will be marginalized communities,
people who find it difficult to find formal sector jobs,
for example, young people,
women such as Ngoakwana or indigenous communities and so forth.
How do you target them? Is that possible?
-Yes, that is a crucial question.
These are groups who are frequently excluded
from the labour force
and who have more difficulty finding formal work opportunities.
For these groups, entrepreneurship is often an alternative economic pathway
to formal opportunities.
SIYB actually places a very strong emphasis
on inclusiveness
to ensure that the materials are accessible
to individuals from diverse backgrounds,
including women, youth and marginalized communities.
Actually, some aspects of the programme make it particularly relevant
for marginalized groups
like the educational content of the programme
that provides often concrete examples
and case studies
that reflect specific realities and challenges
that these groups face.
Depending on the context,
we also develop specific resources and tools
that help addressing the particular needs of these groups.
For instance, we have the SIYB level one,
which was developed to train individuals with low levels of literacy.
We also have specific tools that have been tested to meet the needs
of women and young entrepreneurs
and to help them overcome specific obstacles
like limited access to funding or lack of professional network.
-Now, one of the thing you touched on there was
the changing environment.
One of the things
that business people will tell you is that
they have to be very sensitive to business conditions changing.
Then of course, you have new things developing gig work,
platform economy, so forth.
Are you developing new modules for SIYB
to keep up to-date with all these changes in the business world?
-Yes. To ensure SIYB remains relevant,
we continuously update materials and develop new relevant models.
We do monitor emerging business trends and challenges,
and we develop new training
to help entrepreneurs with the emerging business trends.
For instance, in 2018,
the programme introduced the green business booklet,
which helps entrepreneurs
to adopt environmental friendly business practices.
In 2020, we developed eLearning models
to facilitate online learning for participants during the pandemic.
In 2022, we developed the digitalizer business
that help entrepreneurs
with benefiting
from the wide dissemination of digital technology
including topics
such as the E-commerce and social media marketing.
-Wow. What about the plans for the future?
Have you got anything in the pipeline
that you can tell us about?
-Yes. Besides the development of new and updated models,
the ILO entrepreneurship team has also integrated SIYB
as part of a broader approach to promoting entrepreneurship.
One that is linked to the development of inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystems,
which combines SIYB entrepreneurship training initiatives
with strengthening of other areas of the entrepreneurship ecosystem
like policy, culture, markets, finance, and other support services.
-Gosh. That really covers the full range, and it gives us an idea of
how many skills you have to have to be a successful entrepreneur, I think.
We haven't got much time left, so let me give a final word to Ngoakwana.
What advice would you give to somebody
who was thinking of starting their own business?
Maybe either because they wanted to be their own boss
or because they were finding it hard to find a decent formal sector job.
What would be your top tips?
-My top tips will be
you should start with what you have,
you should believe in your dreams.
Never give up.
Know your whys, why you started that business.
Have a vision.
Know where you are going, and always, always make sure
that you learn everything.
You learn something every day towards your business.
-Do you think some of that learning
is best done in a formal context such as this kind of training?
-Definitely. They should take up any opportunity that come on their way.
This kind of trainings they're very important.
-As Luisa touched on,
there's more than one SIYB course, I think,
so there's always something new to learn.
I'm sure that you would find new things from Luisa and her colleagues
to help you expand your business further.
-Yes. I wouldn't mind to join the training again. Really.
-That's a pretty good endorsement.
Thank you so much for that.
Thank you to you both for joining this Future of Work podcast.
I'm afraid it's all we've got time for.
Let me thank also our audience for their attention.
I hope you've enjoyed hearing from Luisa Iachan and Ngoakwana Seleka.
I hope you'll also join us again soon for another Future of Work podcast.
