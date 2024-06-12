Better working conditions help us to fight child labour

I am the son of cocoa farmers and I have always worked on a plantation in Côte d'Ivoire. Like many planters, I wanted to help fight child labour in our community. Through training, I discovered how improving safety and health at work is important to this combat.

My name is Yabao Oumarou and I am 46 years old. I am married and have six children. I am part of a farming cooperative in Bagoliéoua, in the Nawa region of Côte d'Ivoire. I grew up here and I am the son of a planter. Here, we're all planters.

One day, the cooperative told me that I had been chosen to go to Soubré for WIND training with the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Until then, I had worked like all cocoa farmers, doing the same jobs that our parents did before us. We worked without being concerned about our health and safety. That was how things were before.