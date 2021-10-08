From refugee to digital worker

This work provides me with much-needed extra money, but it’s not enough to make a living and it's not always easy: the connection is not always good, and you can't work from home. You need to go to the internet centre, which is only open at certain times of the day.

The chances of a refugee landing a job on a digital platform are actually very small. Sometimes there are not enough jobs for everyone. There is always a lot of competition. And it is not easy to find a job that pays well. When there is an advert there will be a hundred applications, that’s the main challenge. Of the hundred or so students who attended the course, barely a dozen have found work.