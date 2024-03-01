Having an income reduces HIV stigma and discrimination

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, like everyone else my business was badly affected.

Then people from the International Labour Organization (ILO) came to our community group and told us they were going to help us. They provided us with funds through the Network of Zambian People Living with HIV/AIDS to boost our businesses. They also provided three of us from the group with business training and afterwards we shared what we learned with other group members. We learned how to run a business, as well as how to budget and expand our businesses.

After receiving the money, I bought more second-hand clothes and charcoal and began selling cornmeal. I even got a passport and went to Botswana to purchase quality blankets, which I sold to a local guesthouse and later to South Africa to buy school uniforms for resale. Then, after the money multiplied, I decided to open a hair salon. I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit and am constantly looking for new opportunities – I think I got this from my father who was also an entrepreneur!