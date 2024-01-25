How entrepreneurship helps me stay resilient in Ukraine

My husband and I discussed and planned everything together. We agreed I would manage his business while he was away.

His company provides Ukrainian farmers with high-quality seeds, planting material and plant protection products.

I had to deal with everything. It was scary, risky and an enormous responsibility. Initially we lived on savings. No one knew if the banking system would continue to work. Everyone was waiting for it to collapse, but it held up. This is one of the factors that helped us to survive.

The biggest challenge with the full-scale invasion was its impact on farmers’ work in the eastern part and some central parts of Ukraine. Partners’ and clients’ fields were mined. Some were unable to begin work; others started much later. Some relocated to other regions and cooperated with other businesses.

We couldn't stay silent or take anything for granted. We communicated with all our partners, extended contracts with many of them and shared the losses.