My HIV status won't prevent me from achieving my career goals

When I was very young, my parents passed away due to HIV. Some years later, I learned that I was also positive. I have faced stigma from society for my status. But I want people to understand that this is a manageable condition, and we can lead the same lives as everyone else. We shouldn't face discrimination.

I am 23-years old, and I was born and raised in Surat, India.

When I was about four, my dad passed away. It was only identified that he had HIV at the last stage of his illness, so he was never able to receive treatment.

Around a year later, in 2006, my mom also died. She had started receiving treatment for HIV after my dad tested positive, but she wasn't able to recover. Since then, I have been living with my maternal grandmother and uncle.

After my parents passed away, I wasn't immediately tested for HIV. It was a few years later, when my uncle asked for everyone in the family to get tested and that was when I discovered my status.

Everyone in the family tested negative, except for me. I was positive.