My work with earthquake survivors in Türkiye gives me purpose

When multiple earthquakes hit Türkiye and Syria on February 6, 2023, I was determined to help survivors with their mental health through my platform Peace Therapist. I know first-hand what it is to experience trauma. I was 16 when my family fled the war in Syria and became refugees in Türkiye.

I grew up in Raqqa city in Syria. When the war started, we had no idea how bad things would get.

One night ten years ago, planes dropped a bomb on a building 200 metres from our house. Within 10 minutes we were in the car in our pyjamas. My father drove at full speed to get us out.

We crossed the Turkish border and received news that our house and those of our neighbours and relatives had been destroyed.