I love to serve others. I think that there is a God that watches everything. Even when I don’t get anything back here on Earth, I know that God will repay me, and he will do it with my three children.

I wanted to do something for other Venezuelan migrants like me. I joined a Whatsapp group for the Venezuelan community and found out about a non-governmental organization called “United Colombians and Venezuelans Foundation” or Funcolven. It supports the Venezuelan migrant community. I applied to be a volunteer and I am still there today.

Through Funcolven, I participated in various trainings, including one supported by the International Labour Organization (ILO) called the “Migrant Bird School for Social Protection”. The experience filled my soul. I learned about so many things that I didn’t know before. I learned about the “Rights migrate too” campaign. They taught me about my rights as a migrant worker, including my right to social protection such as a pension and healthcare. They gave us a toolkit, including pamphlets. I have now become a spokesperson for the school.

When I got home, the first thing I did was to talk to my husband about the various risks that he had in his new job as a truck driver. I informed him of his rights and what his employers should cover in his contract. He didn’t know about any of this and he was eager to learn more. I explained that if he was on a trip and had an accident, his employers had to cover his medical expenses. I am now the go-to person for him and his co-workers. If anything happens, they come to me for advice.