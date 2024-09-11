A social protection benefit transformed our daily lives

For most of my life, I worked as a trader, buying and selling goods from different places. But some years ago, I was forced to stop my activity and take care of my husband when he fell ill. At that time, a family social protection benefit helped to ease my financial burden and allowed me to pay for school supplies and other basic needs for my children. Thanks to a recent increase in the benefit, I have also been able to grow my small fruit stand business.

My name is Astou Gningue. I am 73 years old and the mother of 10 children. I currently live in Pikine, in the Dakar region of Senegal and have done so for 51 years.

When I was much younger, I lived in a village. There, I used to raise goats and sell them. I also bought fabrics and sold them.

Later, when I married and came to Dakar, I continued the same activity. I used to go to Rosso, near Mauritania, and to Gambia to buy goods and fabrics and sell them back home.

I carried out my commercial activities because a wife must also help her husband to run the household. She cannot just sit back and expect everything from a man.

Some years ago, my husband became ill. He could no longer work, and my children were still very young. Then, all the burden fell on me.