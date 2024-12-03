Voices
Photo: ILO/OIT Yaseen J Khan
I faced my hardships, and it made me stronger

3 Dec 20247 min read

When conflict arrived to my home in northern Sri Lanka, we were displaced and I was injured. The injury led to a permanent disability. Even though I have experienced many challenges in my life, I still believe that nothing is impossible. Today, I am proud of everything that I have achieved.

When I was young, my family encouraged me to pursue any occupation that I wanted. I didn't have any restrictions. My father taught me to climb trees. He used to say: "keep climbing", and, one day, I climbed right up.

I completed my Ordinary Level exams in 2001 and began teaching at a nursery in 2002. But sometime after that, conflict arrived to our home, and we lost everything. We were displaced and lived in a camp. I got injured in 2008 and the injury made me a person with a disability.

During the final stages of the conflict, I was teaching at the refugee camp when a mutual friend introduced me to my future husband.

My husband is a great poet and a great artist. However, my mother worried about how challenging our life together would be, as he is also a person with a disability.

The first time we went out and I pushed his wheelchair, everyone stared at us. That day, I decided that people should see us established and financially independent. Today, I think we have achieved that aim.

In a garden, Leena Penildas Thatkuras stands beside her husband, with her hand on his shoulder, smiling. Her husband smiles broadly, sitting in a wheelchair.

The love that I felt when I first met my husband is the same now. I think, in fact, it has increased. (Sri Lanka, 2024)

© ILO/OIT Yaseen J Khan

After we married, we faced many hardships. We didn't have all the necessary facilities for my husband, and it was very difficult for me to travel with him.

Transport for persons with disabilities is in a dire state. Bus drivers and conductors find it very difficult to board a person who uses a wheelchair. It takes time for the person to board the bus and that means other passengers must wait. Because of that, the buses often don’t stop to let us board. 

The first time we went out and I pushed his wheelchair, everyone stared at us. That day, I decided that people should see us established and financially independent.

Leena Penildas Thatkuras  Tailor and three-wheeler driver

At that time, I started working in a garment factory. I worked there for around eight years, but the work was very difficult. When I was working at the factory, I thought “why should I continue to work for someone else?” So I decided to save exactly half of my salary and manage our expenses with the remainder.

With the money I saved, I bought a sewing machine and started a tailoring business at home. It was the only way for me to move upward.

Now, sewing is my primary occupation. Through this, I have built my livelihood. And because of my habit of saving, today we live well. I feel like I have already accomplished three quarters of my dreams.

Leena Penildas Thatkuras works at a sewing machine in her tailoring shop. Threads and fabrics are in display cabinets at the front of the shop and garments hang in the foreground.

I am a person who does things that seem impossible. I would never abandon something because I think that I can’t do it.  (Sri Lanka, 2024)

© ILO/OIT Yaseen J Khan

I’m the kind of person where if someone asks if I can do something, I will tell them I can, even if I don’t know how. An acquaintance asked me if I knew how to drive a three-wheeler and I said: “Yes, of course. Start the vehicle and I will drive it." He started it. I then asked if I should pull the gear up or down and he said to put the first gear up. So, I put it up and after riding for a while he said: “Why don’t you change the gear?” Then I quickly changed to second gear. Then he said to speed up a bit and change the gear. That's how I learnt to drive.

After that, everyone in the village knew me as the woman who could drive a three-wheeler. The very first time I drove a three-wheeler for hire with a passenger behind me, I felt such happiness in my heart. Everyone was amazed to see a woman driving.

Of course, there are challenges as a woman driving a three-wheeler. Many men don't like it. People will talk, but if we pay heed, we won't get our work done.

Women say they feel secure when I drive them. When they travel a long distance with a man, they sometimes feel uncomfortable. They feel they can travel safely with another woman.

Leena Penildas Thatkuras drives a three-wheeler along a rural road. A passenger sits in the back.

I park the three-wheeler right outside my shop. If someone calls me for a hire, I drive them. I also use it for my own needs, from buying goods to doing deliveries. (Sri Lanka, 2024)

© ILO/OIT Yaseen J Khan

When the local three-wheeler cooperative had an opportunity to lease vehicles adapted for wheelchair users, I was shortlisted for an assessment and I became a member of the cooperative.

These three-wheelers are equipped with a ramp and, since my husband is also a person with a disability, it was recommended that I should receive one.

The cooperative also conducted training programmes about persons with disabilities and gender equality. If these trainings are continuously provided to other villages, especially to women who are interested in getting empowered, then there is a chance that more women like me will emerge.

Leena Penildas Thatkuras sits at a table with other three-wheeler drivers who are part of her local cooperative.

Rather than trying on my own, I joined a cooperative of three-wheeler drivers. We meet regularly and I’ve learned a lot. (Sri Lanka, 2024)

© ILO/OIT Yaseen J Khan

I also know how to repair three-wheelers as well as motorbikes, which I learned at a mechanics training course offered for women.

Just like me, women should not limit themselves. They can learn mechanics, sewing and masonry. They are capable of everything. My wish is that women step out and become such individuals. If other women show interest in learning to drive, I am ready to teach them. 

Just like me, women should not limit themselves. They can learn mechanics, sewing and masonry. They are capable of everything.

Leena Penildas ThatkurasTailor and three-wheeler driver

My desire, one day, is to own a big vehicle. Reaching that goal will take a long time. It might be only possible when I am old. I would also like to study further. I have an affinity for electrical mechanics. If an organisation offered electrical mechanics courses for women, I would be first in-line to join.

Becoming a successful entrepreneur is another aspiration for me. Eventually, I hope to provide jobs to others, step by step, employing one or two people at first. I think it will also be better if it is a person with a disability, because just like me, they would have also faced many hardships in life. I am looking forward to being able to provide employment to them, to make their life better.

In the past, I have fallen and got back up. But these experiences have made me think that I shouldn’t waste a minute, and I should take others with me. 

