I faced my hardships, and it made me stronger

I’m the kind of person where if someone asks if I can do something, I will tell them I can, even if I don’t know how. An acquaintance asked me if I knew how to drive a three-wheeler and I said: “Yes, of course. Start the vehicle and I will drive it." He started it. I then asked if I should pull the gear up or down and he said to put the first gear up. So, I put it up and after riding for a while he said: “Why don’t you change the gear?” Then I quickly changed to second gear. Then he said to speed up a bit and change the gear. That's how I learnt to drive.

After that, everyone in the village knew me as the woman who could drive a three-wheeler. The very first time I drove a three-wheeler for hire with a passenger behind me, I felt such happiness in my heart. Everyone was amazed to see a woman driving.

Of course, there are challenges as a woman driving a three-wheeler. Many men don't like it. People will talk, but if we pay heed, we won't get our work done.

Women say they feel secure when I drive them. When they travel a long distance with a man, they sometimes feel uncomfortable. They feel they can travel safely with another woman.