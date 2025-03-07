Our artisanal craft empowers us

The carnauba palm tree has always been a part of my life. But a capacity-building programme on artisanal weaving transformed my life, enabling me to make a decent living for myself and my children. Today, I belong to a group of committed women working hard to preserve traditions and innovate with this craft.

During my childhood, my father's main activity was the extraction of carnauba leaves for wax production. It was our family’s main source of income.

In our community, everyone participated. The men would collect the leaves, while the women weaved the pieces together into brooms.

When my father was still married to my mother, I was too young to help. Later, when my father remarried, my sister and I would help by leading home the donkeys that carried the saddlebags of leaves. My stepmother would then process the leaves.

I grew up in this environment, always surrounded by carnauba. I saw a few items made from it, like mats and baskets, but in my family, the tradition of making handicrafts had faded over time.