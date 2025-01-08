Through my business, I see the value of investing in women

Since I was a young child, I always knew I wanted to follow my mother's path and work in garment making. But I didn't anticipate how far my journey would bring me. Now, my business employs hundreds of women. Recent improvements in productivity, occupational safety, and social policies have created a working environment that benefits both our staff and our customers.

When I was about six years old, my mother set up a small workshop in our home to make garments that she sold to local department stores.

Even though the workshop was small, a few other women worked alongside my mother there. They were like my aunties. Some of them took me to school or picked me up from school. We ate together. We did everything together. We were like a family. That's how I first saw the garment manufacturing industry.

Back then, I would get up every morning and go to sit in the workshop. I would stand behind the industrial sewing machine and try to sew and, every few months, I would end up with a needle in my finger and need to go to hospital.

My mother told the other workers: "don't allow her inside the workshop". But I always got in somehow.